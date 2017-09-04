Beaumont joins in prayer as they rebuild post-Harvey

BEAUMONT - Harvey's damage, both physical and emotional, still lingers in Southeast Texas communities. Sunday night, many Beaumont residents turned to a greater force for relief.

Governor Abbott declared Sunday a day of prayer statewide for Harvey victims, President Trump expanded it into a nationwide event.

Hundreds of people gathered at Bulldog Stadium to lean on a higher power to get them through the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Several local pastors from various churches teamed up to create a community prayer session that wrapped up a few hours ago. Many people said they walked away from the event feeling replenished.

Senior Pastor Jordan Rogers worked around the clock to comfort those in need.

"There's so much work that has to be done," Rogers said. "There are just life long memories that are just lost now. People who have been just devastated."

Music played and hands were raised as community members listened to evacuees, first responders and those who lost loved ones in the storm.

As the water recedes, folks here return to a normal life. The people of Beaumont hope the watching world will continue to be there every step of the way.

Event attendees at Bulldog Stadium went on to say that the community showed so much love and unity during Sunday's event.

Furthermore, they said it's the kind of backing that will help them through the recovery process.

