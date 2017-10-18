Clayton Home Building donates more than $50K to Harvey relief

The Clayton Home Building Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, presented a check Wednesday to the Salvation Army's relief efforts, which are underway in Southeast Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Employees in Waco donated portions of their paychecks and combined the cashed they raised with fellow Clayton teams scattered across Texas for a grand total of $50,300 in hurricane relief funds.

"I’m very proud of our team members and how they are so caring and generous to others in need” said Clayton's Waco 1 General Manager, Ray Heck. “Their generosity is inspiring and an excellent representation of our values as a company.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has previously estimated Harvey damage to cost as much as $180 billion.

