Corpus Christi ISD takes week to clean up post-Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI - Students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District were supposed to start class Monday, but Harvey had other plans.

Many schools still have debris scattered all over its campuses, including uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Carlos Lazo, a Corpus Christi police officer, spent the day monitoring the school district's campuses.

"We've been keeping an eye on it and making sure but every time we're out here we see something new," Lazo said.

Lazo is one of many officers who have worked numerous twelve-hour shifts monitoring the school campuses post-Harvey. The officer checked 4 school campuses Monday.

"We assess the damage from the hurricane because we want to have everything safe and secure as best as possible when the kids come back to school," Lazo said.

The district is taking the rest of the week to inspect all school buildings and remove anything potenitally dangerous to students.

"We want to give principals the opportunity to come and assess their campuses, develop a plan to ensure that everything was reparable and the campuses were safe," Angie Ramirez, Corpus Christi ISD Director of School Leadership, said.

Several campuses remain without power, but the buildings have not suffered any damage.

Lazo said most of the damage was suffered to the surronding areas of the campuses.

"Wind damage just like everyone else," Lazo said "Down power lines, down trees, palm leaves everywhere. Most of our schools have newly-planted trees but they've kinda fallen over and they're in the way."

A pavilion that covers a basketball court at Berlanga Elementary School suffered the most serious damage. Monday morning, crews began to remove the cover to make the court safe for students to play on again.

Security systems and fire alarms were not damaged and function fully. The school's are now missing only one thing.

"We got to get the kids back," Lazo said. "We need to make sure everything is good to go for them because we want it perfect for them when they get back."

Berlanga Elementary Principal Aurelia Barrera will be awaiting the faces of all the students once it is safe to go back to school.

"We'll be welcoming them with a smile and open arms," Barrera said.

Ramirez told KIII she is unaware whether the Texas Education Agency will require the district to make up the missed days.

