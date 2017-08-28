Harvey relief underway in Bell County

BELL COUNTY - Hundreds of evacuees from Brazoria County arrived at the Bell County Expo Center Monday morning.





The expo center served as a sign of hope for those fleeing Tropical Storm Harvey.

"Well before we left it was just horrible," Brazoria evacuee Adrian Gamble said. "The water came in all of a sudden, it was high rising, people were trapped trying to wade in the water. The water was chest deep, some neck deep."

Houston evacuee D'Aris Griffin said anyone who didn't have some kind of monster truck to get through 10 feet of water would get stuck and stranded.

Throughout the day evacuees received food, water and other supplies at the Bell County Expo Center. Then, evacuees got back on a bus and traveled to several shelters set up throughout the area, including Vista Community Church.

The Temple church served as a massive donation headquarters set up with help from hundreds of volunteers.

Volunteers folded clothes, packed needed items, and accepted donations on behalf of the church since 7 a.m. Monday.

"It's just really heartening to see all these people come together to help our state and our neighbors," Danica Huffines said.

Huffines is from Houston and has family there facing the catastrophic floods.

"It is really hard and it's an emotional time to not be there with them," Huffines said.

Staff at the church told Channel 6 local shelters who have taken in evacuees will stop by Tuesday to grab any items they may need.

