How in Central Texas to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Many viewers have asked Channel 6 News where donations can be made in Central Texas to help our fellow Texans impacted by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. Below, we compiled a list of locations where we know donations are being accepted. To add a donation site to this list, please email us at news@kcentv.com.

One of the best things to donate is money, which can be used by charities as needed. For that reason, we have also left financial donation information at the bottom of this story.

SITES FOR DONATING ITEMS & NON-PERISHABLE FOOD:

Chelas Autos

Veronica and her team are accepting ANY donations -- whether nonperishable food or practical hygiene products. Her location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CONTACT: 254-732-4173 ADDRESS: 2517 Franklin Ave, Waco DIRECTIONS: Click here



Vista Community Church

Vista Community Church has shifted from a shelter operation to now the official donation location for Bell County. Donation drop-off times are Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for an updated list of items needed. CONTACT: 254-774-8111 (Coordination Desk) ADDRESS: 7051 Stonehollow Dr., Temple DIRECTIONS: Click here



City of Mart

The Mart Volunteer Fire Department announced it was accepting donations for the Salvation Army in Waco. Firefighters set up a snack donation box at Read's Food Store. And, non perishable food donations can also be dropped off at Mart City Hall. CONTACT: 254-876-2323 (Mart Volunteer Fire Department) ADDRESSES: Read's Food Store: 515 E Texas Ave, Mart (Directions: Click here) Mart City Hall: 112 N. Commerce St., Mart (Directions: Click here)



Bubba's 33 - Waco

Bubba's 33 is accepting any donations, whether they be clothing or non perishable food donations, to bring down to areas in Texas most affected by Hurricane Harvey. CONTACT: 254-759-8001 ADDRESS: 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco (Directions: Click here)



Waco River Safari

Captain Ryan at Waco River Safari said he is collecting donations in his boat. Donors may drop them off at any time right in the empty boat, which is located in Parking Lot 3 next to McLane Stadium. Ryan will be getting a U-Haul next week to drive the donated goods -- whatever they may be -- down to parts of Texas that need them most. CONTACT: 254-981-4279 ADDRESS: 1001 S. MLK Jr. Blvd, Waco (Directions: Click here)



Union State Bank - Harker Heights

Union State Bank in Harker Heights is collecting any donations every day until further notice. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. CONTACT: 254-953-8181 ADDRESS: 345 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights (Directions: Click here)



3C Cowboy Fellowship - Salado

3C Cowboy Fellowship is accepting donations for delivery beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. CONTACT: 254-947-7211 ADDRESS: 16258 Gooseneck Rd, Salado (Directions: Click here)



HOW TO MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION:

KCEN-TV

Channel 6 is raising money on behalf of the American Red Cross for its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. You can make tax deductible donations by clicking here.

Channel 6 is also accepting bottled water donations at our studios, located at 215 N. 3rd Street in Temple daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by clicking here.

United Ways of Texas

The United Way is working to raise money through a variety of disaster relief funds to help communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Click here to read more about each fund and to make a donation to one of them.

VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME:

American Red Cross

If you would like to volunteer your time to help the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas, click here to learn more about becoming a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

