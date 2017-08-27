Hurricane Harvey help: What to do if you're in distress

Volunteers and officers from the neighborhood security patrol helped rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27 in Houston, Texas. (PHOTO: Scott Olson/ Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson/ Getty Images, Custom)

Whether its high-water rescues or heavy flood threats, there have been numerous reports of people needing immediate assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Here are some steps emergency officials advise people to take if they need help:

Call 911 in an emergency

You can also reach out to the United States Coast Guard, but officials advise you to stay on the line with 911 if they do not answer immediately.

The Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network said Sunday evening that all systems were working, however, 911 call centers were experiencing extremely high call volumes.

Call the following numbers if you would like to contact the Coast Guard:

281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

281-464-4855

Stay at HOME when possible

From the Texas coast to further inland in San Antonio, local officials are warning people to stay off the roads. If you must leave, follow the advice "turn around, don't drown" to avoid low-water crossings.

Do NOT go into your attic, seek safety on the roof

According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials request that if the highest floor of your home becomes dangerous, get on the roof.

From there, you are advised to call 911 and stay on the line until you get a response.

Use generators with caution

If you plan to hook up a generator after Harvey, the Texas Fire Marshal released some tips to stay safe:

Only use a generator outside

Keep away from vents and windows

Let it cool before refuel

Make sure to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home

The National Fire Protection Association also advises people to store generator fuel in a safe place and avoid storing it in living areas.

Avoid standing flood water

Ready.gov advises that flood water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines. It may also hide dangerous debris or places where the ground is washed away.

Photograph your hurricane damage

The National Storm Damage Center advises people to take note of damage you can see from the ground on your property and take pictures of any damage. Search online for news stories of the storm hitting your area, so you have proof if it is ever required.

