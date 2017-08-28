LIST: Evacuation orders in Houston area due to Harvey

Image provided by KHOU 11 viewer.

HOUSTON -- As the threat of Hurricane Harvey continues, some areas of Houston are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Houston-area evacuation info:

BRAZORIA COUNTY: The Brazoria County is under a mandatory evacuation for all residents west of State Highway 288 and south of State Highway 6.

Voluntary evacuation issued for residents along the San Bernard River in Brazoria County

FORT BEND COUNTY: Sienna Plantation is under a mandatory evacuation. Fort Bend County says on Twitter, "Residents in Sienna Plantation evacuating due 2 mandatory evac should take LJ Parkway to Univ. Drive to US-59 South."

The City of Rosenberg has implemented a mandatory evacuation for residences around the Brazos River.

Mandatory evacuations are under way for residences on Huntington Road.

GALVESTON COUNTY: In Galveston County, Judge Mark Henry issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula effective Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. This order includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

On Galveston Island, residents west of the seawall are advised to evacuate.

Mayor Carl Joiner called for a voluntary evacuation of Kemah. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

Texas A&M University at Galveston will be evacuating their students, who have no place to go after the campus closes, to the Texas A&M University main campus in College Station, Texas at noon Friday.

The City of Dickinson has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents with medical needs who live in low-lying area.

HARRIS COUNTY: Jersey Village Police Department tweeted: Advising evacuation from all homes in Jersey Village along the Bayous and low areas. Please call dispatch at 713-466-5824 if help needed.

There is a voluntary evacuation posted Sunday for all residents in some of Inverness Forest subdivsion: All streets north of Kingsbridge Road, including east and west Greenbrook Drive and Kenchester Drive. Water levels on Cypress Creek near I-45 will possibly top the levee by tomorrow morning. Residents in this area are encouraged to seek higher ground. For more information, please contact the Harris County Flood District at 713-684-4000.

The City of Seabrook, Taylor Lake Village, and Nassau Bay have issued voluntary evacuation orders and all residents are urged to leave by noon Friday. The City of El Lago, La Porte and Shoreacres voluntary evacuations began Friday morning.

New voluntary evacuation ordered for some areas of the Inverness Forest Subdivision Sunday. (Photo: Harris County)

JACKSON COUNTY: A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Jackson County.

LA MARQUE: La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking signed a declaration of local disaster Thursday and enacted a voluntary evacuation for citizens with functional needs, citizens with medical needs and citizens in low lying areas. There is no mandatory evacuation at time.

Low lying areas are primarily around Highland Bayou and homes outside of the hurricane protection levee. Camp Circle, Melody, Mary, Bluebonnet, Honeysuckle, Azalea and surrounding areas are also prone to flooding.

MATAGORDA COUNTY: Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all of Matagorda County beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff Office. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office said it will not be responding to emergency calls from residents who choose to remain in the evacuation area after Friday.

“If you’re in a mandatory evacuation area and you don’t evacuate, don’t call us,” said Matagorda County Sheriff “Skippy” Osborne. “Because I’m telling you right now, I’m not going to put one of my deputy’s life on the line to save somebody that didn’t leave when they were asked to leave.”

Contact Emergency Operations Center Public Information line (979) 318-7206 for further information.

Osborne says if Hurricane Harvey continues as projected, it could be devastating for Matagorda County. The sheriff says his greatest concern is for residents without power for long periods of time, as most do not own generators.

Evacuations closer to landfall in Corpus:

A mandatory evacuation has also been ordered for Calhoun County, the city of Port Aransas and San Patricio County. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Victoria County. A curfew is also in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When to Evacuate: Should I stay or should I go?

Failure to obey an evacuation order can result in criminal penalties.

Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement Thursday asking Texans in the path of the storm to stay prudent:

“As Texas prepares for the potential impact in the Gulf Coast region from [Hurricane] Harvey, I urge all Texans in the path of the storm to heed warnings from local officials, know your evacuation route, and avoid all high water areas," the statement reads.

"This is a serious storm, with strong winds and what forecasters have predicted will potentially be a historic amount of rainfall that will significantly raise the risk of serious and life-threatening flooding. I have great confidence in our state’s first responders, who stand ready to assist those affected. And I ask that you join Heidi and me in keeping all of those in the path of this storm in your thoughts and prayers.”

