Local business donating to Harvey relief

HARKER HEIGHTS - A business in Harker Heights held its annual customer appreciate party Saturday in its showroom.

Except this year, it wasn't just a business ploy. Solar Centex and its customers are trying to help thousands of other Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Solar Centex owner Scott Arey said it just didn't feel right to celebrate as thousands of people along the Texas Gulf Coast are recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

So, Arey turned this year's party into a fundraiser.

Returning customers walked through the doors to talk about new solar energy technology and share their savings with other customers. Many of them were excited when they found out Saturday's event was also a fundraiser.

Each customer wrote his or her energy savings up on a sheet of paper. It was an easy way to help customers who came in keep up with trends and maybe eat a hot dog or burger or two.

"What we said as a company is when people come in here and tell us what their savings are, we would donate that amount," Arey said. "And at the end of the day, we will cut a check and present it to one of the organizations which has been doing so much for the people on the Texas coast."

Arey said the company would match their customers' savings up to $10,000.

At the end of the day, Solar Centex raised $5,000 to donate to J.J. Watt's Foundation for Harvey Relief, including a check from an unlikely source.

"I even had one solar installer in Ohio who follows our work on Facebook see it and he thought it was so nice, he sent in a check to help contribute," Arey said.

If Saturday proves anything... it shows Texans are continuing to help those going through a dark time -- even if means creating their own lights.

For more information on how to donate, visit a local GoFundMe link here for Harvey relief, and J.J. Watt's Foundation Relief page.

