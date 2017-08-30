New evacuee center in Killeen mobilizes facilities overnight

As the first evacuees arrived at Fairway Middle School in Killeen Wednesday morning, the community came together to bring a huge array of donations in, in just a few hours.

As the Houston area is still experiencing high flood waters, the first evacuees to the new Killeen receiving center arrived at 3:00 a.m. Thirty evacuees were greeted by a number of volunteers who responded quickly overnight after calls came out over social media and through word-of-mouth.

Shelter Manager Lee Webber said before 3 a.m. the shelter had no donations and only three personal at the center; but that all changed fairly quickly, and Webber could not believe the response from the community and the number of volunteers who came to help.

The receiving center is still asking for donations because more evacuees were expected to arrive Wednesday.

Items needed include:

TV's for the children

A cable company to make cable TV available so evacuees can stay up to date with the news on Houston

Children's DVD's

Backpacks and school supplies

Baby formula

Breakfast food

MRE food packs

Microwaves

clothing items -- They can be slightly used, but please clean clothes only

If people buy donations from Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen, they will receive a 10-percent discount.

© 2017 KCEN-TV