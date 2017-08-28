Off-duty Waco Police officers drive to Houston to help rescue Harvey victims

A team of off-duty Waco Police Officers and friends, who included other active and retired law enforcement officers and a retired Marine, left for the Conroe-Woodlands area near Houston Monday to volunteer to help with disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston area's Office of Emergency Management tasked the group with helping victims get to safety from the area which has been unreachable because of rising flood waters, according to Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

"These individuals are going into harm's way on their own will, time, and expense to help out and save the lives of our fellow Texans," Sgt. Swanton said.

The team brought five boats, two RVs and several four-wheel drive vehicles to assist in the rescue efforts, Swanton explained.

"Godspeed guys, stay safe and we will see you when you all get back home," Swanton said. "Waco loves what you are doing. You make us proud."

© 2017 KCEN-TV