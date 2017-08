President Trump lands in Corpus Christi, set to tour storm-ravaged region

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump prior to their Marine One departure from the White House August 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump was traveling to Texas to observe the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Corpus Christi to check in on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Watch 3 News' coverage of the event above.

Trump's visit to the Texas' coastal bend is an effort to show the federal government's response to Harvey since it made landfall Friday, Aug. 25. Winds in excess of 100 mph were recorded just northeast of Corpus Christi, including a 130+ mph gust in the Port Aransas and Rockport areas.

The president is slated to get briefings on the relief efforts from local officials across the region. He'll later travel to the state's emergency operations center in Austin.

Related: 'I'm so proud to be a Texan': Gov. Greg Abbott commends Harvey recovery effort

More: Texas Cares: Donate now, help us recover from Hurricane Harvey

Harvey hasn't left the state yet, dumping more than 45 inches of rain across parts of the Houston metro area. Thousands of people have been rescued from the rising flood waters.

It'll likely take weeks, even months or longer, to recover.

Photos: Flooding, Harvey damage spotted in Aransas Pass area

© 2017 KIII-TV