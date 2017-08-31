Temple funeral home to deliver school supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

Lafayette Parish PARCC results closely align with the statewide averages. (Photo: File photo)

TEMPLE - Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes and Funeral Directors Life (FDLIC) have teamed up to provide school supplies for children at KIPP Academy in Houston.

KIPP Academy, which manages 28 schools in Houston, reached out to the Temple funeral home and said they are in desperate need of school supplies.

Among the school supplies needed are: #2 pencils, pencil bags or boxes, erasers, markers, crayons, backpacks, glue sticks, colored/map pencils, pens (blue, black, and red ink), highlighters, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), spiral notebooks (one to five subjects), three-ring binders, basic and scientific calculators, 3X5 note cards, Kleenex tissue, and rulers.

"KIPP Academy is a leader in education," said Michael Soper, owner of Legacy Funeral Group. "We do not want this environmental challenge to have a negative impact on these children. Therefore, we have teamed up with FDLIC to reach out to the community to ensure that KIPP Academy students have what they need to continue their educational journey."

Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their site, located at 500 W. Barton Avenue, Temple, Texas.

© 2017 KCEN-TV