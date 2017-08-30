Texas Cares - Donate to help Harvey relief efforts

When Texans are hurting, we pull together.

TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Your donation will go towards providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and recovery planning for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. An average of 91 cents for every dollar is used for humanitarian services and programs, and only a small amount is used by the American Red Cross for fundraising and management. The Red Cross honors donor intent, and your donation will be designated specifically to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

All donations are tax deductible.

KAGS-TV is also accepting bottled water donations to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Bottled water donations can be dropped off at the KAGS-TV studios Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2800 Texas Ave S in Bryan, TX 77802.

FINANCIAL DONATION FORM:

>> App users, if you have trouble viewing the form, visit kagstv.com/texascares from a desktop computer. <<

