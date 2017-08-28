TEXAS Cares Water Drive - Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victims

TEMPLE/BRYAN - KCEN is partnering with Waco 100 and Big 95 to provide water for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
We will be accepting donations at our studio in Temple. Water donations will also be accepted at KAGS studios in Bryan-College Station.
After donations are received, the water will be delivered to Corpus Christi later this week.
We will also donate to storm victims in the Houston area.
Location:
KCEN
215 N 3rd Street
Temple, TX 76501
KAGS
2800 Texas Ave S
Bryan, TX, 77802
Donations will be accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here if you want to make monetary donations.
