TEXAS Cares Water Drive - Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victims

TEMPLE/BRYAN - KCEN is partnering with Waco 100 and Big 95 to provide water for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

We will be accepting donations at our studio in Temple. Water donations will also be accepted at KAGS studios in Bryan-College Station.

After donations are received, the water will be delivered to Corpus Christi later this week.

We will also donate to storm victims in the Houston area.

Location:

KCEN

215 N 3rd Street

Temple, TX 76501

KAGS

2800 Texas Ave S

Bryan, TX, 77802

Donations will be accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here if you want to make monetary donations.

© 2017 KCEN-TV