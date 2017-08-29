Waco Salvation Army on standby to provide Harvey relief

The Waco Salvation Army was on standby Tuesday with 750 meals ready, as workers awaited roads to re-open for delivery to Houston.

The Salvation Army's shelter was also on standby Tuesday until the organization gets word from the state that evacuees would be sent to Waco. If evacuees do arrive, there will be 100 beds at 1225 S. Jack Kultgen Highway.

"Please understand the shelters are not yet activated," Major Anita Caldwell said. "We are setting it up and there will be a process in place for receiving people who have registered through the Red Cross at the Church of the Open Door."

The Salvation Army said it was giving out food cards and canned food as those items were donated. The organization also stressed it was not accepting clothing donations.

"We are not planning to drive any goods to South Texas with the exception of what is already on our canteen," Major Caldwell added.

Donate to the Salvation Army's Harvey relief efforts by clicking here.

