Hospitals seek blood donations ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall

With Hurricane Harvey looming along the Texas coast, Baylor Scott & White's Blood Center in Temple urged Central Texas residents Friday to donate blood in order to have enough on hand to respond to any urgent injuries after the storm makes landfall this weekend.

As the hurricane grows nearer, medical officials said they might extend the donation center's hours later Friday and possibly into Saturday. The center normally closes at 4 p.m. Friday and is typically totally shut down Saturday; but that is all subject to change with the hurricane approaching.

Potential donors were told to call the blood center in advance at 254-724-2430 to make an appointment, which would expedite the donation process. You may also book an appointment online by clicking here.

Nationwide, roughly 60 percent of the population is eligible to donate their blood. However, a mere 5 percent actually does so, according to Baylor Scott & White. The American Red Cross said every two seconds somebody in the U.S. needs blood.

Texas has not had a hurricane since 2008 when Hurricane Ike made landfall in Galveston. The Category Four hurricane caused dozens of deaths.

