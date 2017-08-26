KCEN
Map: TxDOT shows road closures after Hurricane Harvey

As authorities head back into Port Aransas, we get our first look at the damage heading into that area, including many downed utility poles and lines. (8/26 7 am)

Andrew Krietz , KIII 10:28 AM. CDT August 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Several major roadways along the Texas coast to Victoria and Houston have been shut down to traffic since Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Many of the closures now largely are because of downed power lines and debris in the road.

It's possible more closures will come as Harvey stalls across the region and dumps a torrential amount of rain.

Live blog: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Check it out: TxDOT highway conditions map

You might have to scroll down in the map below and tap "continue" before being able to interact with it.

