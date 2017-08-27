KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

People sit outside with their pets at George R. Brown shelter in Houston

People evacuating from flooding in Houston are lining up outside the shelter so they don't have to leave their pets. Pets aren't allowed inside the shelter, and animal services isn't at the shelter for the time being. (Video: Jennifer Titus)

KHOU Staff , KHOU 4:52 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

The convention center was transformed into a shelter for evacuees Sunday, but they could not take in pets.

Many devoted dog owners chose to sit outside with their animals, waiting for animal services to come.

Animal rescues and shelters are focused on keeping the animals in their care safe. They are expected to come to the shelter, but their staff may be stuck in the bad weather conditions, just like everyone else.

In a Facebook Live feed, Jennifer Titus talked to evacuees who had to make the tough decision. Many people were already emotionally exhausted, having lost their homes to flooding.

At 3:20 Jennifer shows the people waiting outside, and at 5:23 a woman talks about her dog.

"I'm hungry, and I'm mad because my dog can't come in. That sucks," she said.

Gallery Furniture has opened their stores and is accepting people along with their pets.

PHOTOSCatastrophic flooding across Houston area

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories