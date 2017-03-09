What's On Your Radar - The "DUCK" Rule
We all know spring is right around the corner! This episode of What's On Your Radar will explain the "DUCK" rule. This rule is easy to remember and will keep you safe during severe weather season. Meagan and Zac explain tornado safety in episode three.
KCEN 12:10 PM. CST March 09, 2017
More Stories
-
Ride-sharing app Lyft launches in WacoMar. 9, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
-
Killeen police try to identify man in minivan break-in videoMar. 9, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
Illegal border crossings drop 40% under President TrumpMar. 9, 2017, 10:14 a.m.