What to do if you hit an icy patch

TEMPLE - It's important to stay off the roads in icy conditions if at all possible Tuesday. But if you do have to drive, you should have some ideas on how to prevent getting into an accident and injuring yourself.

"Honestly, you would want to slow down," said Jan Hallmark, owner and instructor of the Bell County School of Defensive Driving.

She recommended keeping eyes on the road and maintaining a safe, long driving distance from other cars around you.

For example, Hallmark said stay about nine car lengths away. She suggested driving at 20 to 25 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit in the treacherous conditions.

"We don't know how to drive here in Texas on this ice like you all do in the upper states so therefore, we should stay in," Hallmark said.

Hallmark warned people who are on the road during the weather event to watch out for black ice. She said you cannot see it until you start to slip and slide. And if you do start to skid, she offered this tip.

"You don't want to brake. You want to tap if you have to, steer in the direction of the skid. Try to gain control of it, don't panic would be the main thing. If you're distracted, I think panic would be a real situation. It's a very serious situation anyway," Hallmark explained.

The instructor also said it's important to not get distracted by items like your phone.

"Put everything away, put two hands on that steering wheel and maintain search and control and expecting something to happen," he said.

Hallmark said in preparation for the storm, you should have items in your car in case you are forced to stop -- such as a blanket, gloves, water and a heavy coat.

