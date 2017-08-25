Whataburger, Taco Cabana close restaurants in hurricane's path

You know a weather situation is serious when Texas staples Whataburger and Taco Cabana are closed.

The two fast food favorites of Texans and the residents of San Antonio have said that they've closed many of the stores in the hurricane's path.

Taco Cabana announced early Friday afternoon that their San Antonio locations would be closed for the evening.

In order to ensure the safety of our team members & guests, our Taco Cabana locations in San Antonio will be closing @ 5 PM due to the storm — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) August 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Whataburger says that they've closed many of their locations in the path of Hurricane Harvey and they've provided a link where you can see which stores have closed.

Our hurricane response team is monitoring Hurricane Harvey & we have closed some restaurants in its path. Visit https://t.co/zj8VTlOQYv — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 26, 2017

If you think you may be without Whataburger for a few days, there may still be time to stock up.

