WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's what to expect, prepare for

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in Central Texas

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

The National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Watches when the potential exists for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours. While that does not mean we will definitely get hazardous winter weather in Central Texas, it does mean it is possible .

WHAT COUNTIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE WINTER STORM WATCH?

Burnet County, Bell County, Bosque County, Coryell County, Freestone County, Falls County, Llano County, Lee County, Limestone County, Lampasas County, Leon County, Mills County, McLennan County, Milam County, Robertson County, San Saba County, and Williamson County.

WHAT ARE METEOROLOGISTS FORECASTING FOR CENTRAL TEXAS?

Channel 6 Meteorologists Zac Scott and Meagan Massey predict a light to moderate mix of precipitation from Monday night until Tuesday afternoon. They said to plan for difficult travel conditions and to be careful on roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Those conditions are possible through Wednesday morning, even after any precipitation might end, according to them.

The weather team said it was possible to see total sleet and snow accumulations of anywhere from a half inch to up to two inches between Monday and Tuesday. Ice accumulations of a light glaze were also possible, our meteorologists said.

WHAT PRECAUTIONS SHOULD I TAKE ON THE ROADS?

AAA distributes advice for driving during wintry conditions. Below is a list of some of the organization's tips.

Don't drive when you're tired. Driving in winter weather will require your full attention.

Don't warm up your vehicle in an enclosed area like your garage.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

If possible, don't use your parking brake during the cold weather.

Don't use cruise control when driving on icy surfaces.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Keep a larger distance than normal between you and the vehicle in front of you.

HOW DO I PREVENT FROZEN PIPES?

The American Red Cross offers the below advice on keeping your pipes from freezing.

Keep your garage doors closed if you have water supply lines in your garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe - even at a trickle - helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

WHAT ABOUT MY PETS?

Don't leave them outside in extremely cold weather. Below is a direct quote from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside. If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed. In addition, don’t leave pets alone in a car during cold weather, as cars can act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and cause animals to freeze to death.

