WINTER WEATHER | Where and when will it hit?

Winter Storm Warnings continue for all of Central Texas through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A strong cold front will blast south through the area Monday evening bringing below freezing temperatures.

Precipitation ahead of the front will start as plain old rain before switching to freezing rain, then sleet, and finally all snow.

Below is the latest timeline for the precipitation change-over.

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Rain starts to change to freezing rain from Hillsboro down to Waco

-- Rain starts to change to freezing rain from Hillsboro down to Waco 11 p.m. to Midnight -- Rain changes to freezing rain for areas from Waco to Temple

-- Rain changes to freezing rain for areas from Waco to Temple Midnight to 1 a.m. -- Look for all freezing rain with some sleet mixing in for Bosque, Hill and Navarro Counties.

-- Look for all freezing rain with some sleet mixing in for Bosque, Hill and Navarro Counties. 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. -- We'll see mostly snow from Hamilton to Northern McLennan to Northern Limestone counties, with a sleet snow mix for Waco and freezing rain in Temple.

-- We'll see mostly snow from Hamilton to Northern McLennan to Northern Limestone counties, with a sleet snow mix for Waco and freezing rain in Temple. 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. -- All snow along and north of Goldthwaite to Troy to the Groesbeck line, with freezing rain south.

-- All snow along and north of Goldthwaite to Troy to the Groesbeck line, with freezing rain south. 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. -- We'll see a transition to a sleet and snow mix for the remainder of the event.

A glaze of ice along with a 1/2" to 2” of sleet/snow will likely create hazardous travel conditions around Central Texas through Wednesday morning.

>>Click here for the latest forecast information from the Channel 6 Weather Team<<

Download the KCEN 6 App for weather alerts on your mobile device.

© 2018 KCEN-TV