Killeen Regal Cinemas offers $2 family-friendly movies this summer

KILLEEN, Texas — Movie tickets are just $2 at the Killeen Regal Cinemas location for select kids' films this summer.
Discounted family-friendly movies show Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at Regal theaters nationwide.
The "Summer Movie Express" promotion includes movie titles previously released, such as "Sing 2" (2021), "Minions" (2015) and "Trolls World Tour" (2020).
Movies run until Sept. 6 at 2501 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Here is the list of movies included in the promotion:
July 11 & 12: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PAW Patrol: The Movie
July 18 & 19: The Bad Guys, Playing with Fire
July 25 & 26: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sing 2
Aug. 1 & 2: The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dolittle
Aug. 8 & 9: Kung Fu Panda 3, Curious George
Aug. 15 & 16: Minions, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 22 & 23: Shrek, Kung Fu Panda
Aug. 29 & 30: Trolls World Tour, Despicable Me
Sept. 5 & 6: Despicable Me 3, Spirit Untamed