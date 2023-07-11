x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Killeen Regal Cinemas offers $2 family-friendly movies this summer

Popular kids movies like 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' will screen at discounted rate until September.

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — Movie tickets are just $2 at the Killeen Regal Cinemas location for select kids' films this summer.

Discounted family-friendly movies show Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at Regal theaters nationwide.

The "Summer Movie Express" promotion includes movie titles previously released, such as "Sing 2" (2021), "Minions" (2015) and "Trolls World Tour" (2020).

Movies run until Sept.  6 at 2501 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.

Here is the list of movies included in the promotion:

July 11 & 12: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PAW Patrol: The Movie

July 18 & 19: The Bad Guys, Playing with Fire

July 25 & 26: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sing 2

Aug. 1 & 2: The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dolittle

Aug. 8 & 9: Kung Fu Panda 3, Curious George

Aug. 15 & 16: Minions, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 22 & 23: Shrek, Kung Fu Panda

Aug. 29 & 30: Trolls World Tour, Despicable Me

Sept. 5 & 6: Despicable Me 3, Spirit Untamed

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out