Killeen Regal Cinemas offers $2 family-friendly movies this summer

Popular kids movies like 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' will screen at discounted rate until September.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Movie tickets are just $2 at the Killeen Regal Cinemas location for select kids' films this summer.

Discounted family-friendly movies show Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at Regal theaters nationwide.

The "Summer Movie Express" promotion includes movie titles previously released, such as "Sing 2" (2021), "Minions" (2015) and "Trolls World Tour" (2020).

Movies run until Sept. 6 at 2501 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.

Here is the list of movies included in the promotion:

July 11 & 12: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PAW Patrol: The Movie

July 18 & 19: The Bad Guys, Playing with Fire

July 25 & 26: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sing 2

Aug. 1 & 2: The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dolittle

Aug. 8 & 9: Kung Fu Panda 3, Curious George

Aug. 15 & 16: Minions, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 22 & 23: Shrek, Kung Fu Panda

Aug. 29 & 30: Trolls World Tour, Despicable Me