HOUSTON — The 2020 concert lineup for RodeoHouston is out!

It was revealed Thursday night during a ceremony at NRG Park.

The "leaked" lineup ended up being legit. The only thing that hasn't been confirmed is the dates the artists will perform.

The performers include Willie Nelson,Chris Stapleton, the K-pop group NCT 127 and Gwen Stefani. Her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, a regular at the rodeo, isn't on the list.

The music genres for 2020 RodeoHouston were released in December.

RELATED: RodeoHouston will announce most of the 2020 concert lineup TONIGHT

RELATED: From country to EDM and K-Pop, RodeoHouston is out with its 2020 concert genre calendar

Here are the performers:

March 3: Midland

March 4: Willie Nelson

March 5: Becky G

March 6: TBA Feb. 4

March 7: Maren Morris

March 8: Ramon Ayala

March 9: Chris Young

March 10: NCT 127

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: TBA Feb. 4

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: TBA Feb.4

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan

The three Friday night concerts won't be revealed until Feb 4.

There's speculation -- or at least wishful thinking -- that Houston's own Lizzo will be on that list. Two of the three Friday genres are Hip Hop and the third is EDM or electric dance music.

Tap here for information on rodeo ticket sales.

Download the KHOU app for more Rodeo news.

RELATED: Willie, NCT 127 and Gwen? This leaked 2020 Houston Rodeo lineup appears to be real

RELATED: RodeoHouston will announce most of the 2020 concert lineup TONIGHT