Here are 6 ways you can celebrate Mother's Day in Central Texas

From a wine tour, to the zoo and even bowling, here are some ideas on how to celebrate mom.

TEXAS, USA — Mother's Day is here! If you still aren't sure how you want to celebrate the special maternal figure in your life, we have a handful of different things you could do around Central Texas.

Check it out:

A trip to the Cameron Park Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo is offering free admission to every mom if she's accompanied by her children on Mother's Day. The deal also applies to grandmothers with their grandchildren.

Make-&-Take at Board and Brush

Board and Brush Creative Studio is hosting a Mother's Day Make-&-Take from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their Waco studio located at 1201 Hewitt Drive, Suite 106B.

Create your own wood décor project from scratch while being led by an instructor, or make a gift for mom. Participants can select a design and choose from a variety of colors.

Take a look at designs or register online at Board and Brush's website.

Take a local wine tour in Salado

Tour Temple is hosting a weekly wine tour through Salado's wineries, breweries and local shops. Tour locations like Salado Vineyard, Axis Winery, Barrow Brewing and Chupacabra on your excursion with mom.

Meet the shuttle at 12:45 p.m. at Tour Temple, 13 S. 2nd Street in Temple, and head out at 1 p.m. for an afternoon of small-town fun.

Learn more about the event or buy tickets here.

Mother's Day Blunch at The Barton House

The Barton House, 101 N. Main Street in Salado, is offering a special Mother's Day Blunch from 11 a.m .to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Blunch is $45 per person. Make sure to call ahead at 254-947-0441.

Check out the Mother's Day menu or make a reservation by visiting their website.

Bowling at Spare Time Texas

Does mom like to bowl? Well, she can bowl for free on Mother's Day at Spare Time in Temple on Sunday.

Tickets for the rest of the family are $17.99 and include bowling, shoes, laser tag and unlimited video game play.

Spare Time is located at 5434 205 Loop in Temple. The offer is valid from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Jump with joy at Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is letting moms jump for free in Killeen with passes for the family ranging from $17 to $19.

The park offers plenty of attractions in addition to the main trampoline court, including the battle beam, High-9, a foam pit and more.