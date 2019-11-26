TEMPLE, Texas —

The 73rd annual Christmas Parade kicked off the holidays in Downtown Temple Monday night.

This parade is one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas and is produced by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department. The parade theme was “12 Days of Christmas” with activities beginning at 4 p.m.

6 News partnered with the City of Temple to provide parade commentary with evening anchors Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe.

Schedule of Activities

4:00 p.m. – 6th and 8th Streets closed for parade entries.

4:30 p.m. – Come early to get a great seat in front of City Hall, visit local shops for some early Christmas shopping, or enjoy a leisurely meal in our Downtown restaurants.

5:45 p.m. – No traffic allowed down Adams Avenue.

6:15 p.m. – Mayor Tim Davis will light the Municipal Building's holiday decorations and the City's Christmas tree located in the parking lot of City Hall (2 N. Main Street).

6:30 p.m. – Parade begins, featuring over 100 illuminated floats, marching bands and decorated rides.

7:20 p.m. – Santa begins his trip down the parade route on a specially designed float.

Parade Route

The parade starts at the intersection of E. Adams Ave. and N. 8th St., proceeds west along Adams Avenue, in front of the Municipal Building, all the way to North 23rd St. and then turns north and disbands at Temple High School.

Guests may park on the side streets and walk to Adams Ave. or park in several parking lots located along Adams Ave.

The municipal parking lot at City Hall will also be available for parking.

City of Temple





Safety

Temple Police Department will be setting up a Mobile Command Center located near Temple High School for anyone who needs assistance during the parade. You can also go to the Temple Police Department’s lobby or to any of the traffic control checkpoints located along the parade route if you need officer assistance.

Please ensure all children are accounted for. Set up a meeting spot in case they get separated. Write down your phone number on a piece of paper and place it into your child’s pocket so you can be called if your child is found. Police recommend to take a photograph of your child in what they will be wearing that day. This way, officers will have an accurate photo to use as a reference.

