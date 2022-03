The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 South 8th St. Waco, is hosting "I Love the 90s" concert Sept. 16.

WACO, Texas — Vanilla Ice and guests are coming to Central Texas.

Guests performers include Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Bad and Young MC.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8:30 p.m., according to the Backyards Facebook page.

