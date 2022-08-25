x
A celebration of LEGOs exhibit makes its way to Killeen

Bricks Killeen will feature LEGO sculptures, model trains and more.
Credit: City of Killeen Facebook
Bricks Killeen | A Celebration of LEGOs

KILLEEN, Texas — The second annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen. From art sculptures made entirely of LEGOs to mosaic LEGO floors, the exhibit will be in the city Sept. 17 through Sept. 18. 

The event is free and open to the public and will be hosted at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W. S. Young Dr. 

The exhibit like mentioned before will be held at different days Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday, Sept. 17 : 

10 a.m to 6 p.m. 

Sunday, Sept. 18 :

10 a.m to 4 p.m. 

For more information on the exhibit visit, here. 

