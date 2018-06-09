Burt Reynolds, the populist star of films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at 82, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

"I've been very, very lucky through ups and downs. When you crash and burn, you have to pick yourself up and go on and hope to make up for it," Reynolds said in an interview in March with USA TODAY. "Along the way, I’ve met some wonderful people. And you always run into some jerks. But that would be the same if you were working for the Ford Motor Co.

"It’s a tough business. Very tough. But I always tried to leave a good impression wherever we shot, and I didn't’t leave any buildings burning or anything," he added with a smile. "And I've had a good time through it all."

Many took to social media to remember the charismatic actor.

I get that Burt Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Boogie Nights." But to me, he will always be driving a black Trans Am WAY too fast, macking on Sally Field and slapping Dom DeLuise in the mouth. RIP Bandit. — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) September 6, 2018

Somewhere, Burt Reynolds is snickering with Dom DeLuise and making everyone else around them laugh just because they looked so cool doing it. R.I.P. to America's James Bond in the 70s and 80s. — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Cannonball Run was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid! — Gerry (@gaborger) September 6, 2018

Always thought he was kinda timeless, a bit of a God, a wonderful actor and such a beautiful man. RIP Burt Reynolds — Just Jenny (@JennyFlynn_1986) September 6, 2018

I know people talk about a part of their childhood dying when a famous person dies, but it really feels that way with Burt Reynolds. His movies constituted 50% of TV when I was a kid. If someone flew through a bar window, Reynolds was the one who put them through it. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/k4CFi8MqpC — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) September 6, 2018

He made one of his last television appearances on the "Today Show."

