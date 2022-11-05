Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour

Sandler will be making stops in Dallas, Austin and Houston.

TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas.

After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.

Here is a look at the full tour schedule:

Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, Ill. United Center

Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. PPG Paints Arena

Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, Mo. Enterprise Center

Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center

Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, Texas Moody Center

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center

Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com.