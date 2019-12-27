CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the ice-skating rink at the Coastal Christmas Wonderland.

The American Bank Center‘s arena will extend its skating rink to increase ice-skating capacity due to popular demand and a successful opening week.

Coastal Christmas will add another element to its gigantic display from now through Sunday, December 30.

A snow slide approximately 12 feet high will feature 10,000 pounds of snow covering a 20-foot long ramp.

Three slide rides on an innertube will cost you five dollars and will allow guests to experience snow.

Admission to the skating rink is five dollars and an additional five dollars for skate rentals.

Coastal Christmas will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and their popular late-night skate will be held on Saturday, December 28, from 9 p.m to 11 p.m. with music provided by DJ Skip.



Visitors are encouraged to visit www.AmericanBankCenter.com or call 361.826.4700 for the latest event information.

