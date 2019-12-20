WACO, Texas — Over two dozen animal statues in Waco are turning heads near the Cameron Park Zoo.

Lions, tigers, elephants, and even Mexican free tailed bats are some of the newest additions alongside the Brazos river.

“Just encountering these animals, I love them. As we've seen pieces go in everyone stops, they look. they love these pieces," Fiona Bond, Director of Creative Waco said.

It has been a few years in the making, but the Cameron Park Zoo Sculpture Trail Project has begun. Twenty-eight animal statues were placed along a one mile stretch on the river walk on University Parks Dr.

"The idea of putting the pieces by the Riverwalk, from downtown to Pecan Bottoms, was to create this corridor of delight and the animals actually represent the animals that are in the zoo,” Bond said.

The idea behind the $1 million project began as a way to celebrate the Cameron Park Zoo's 25th anniversary in 2018, but the project was pushed back to 2019 because FEMA revised the flood plan.

"We tried to be mindful of a few perimeters to protect the public safety, and not be a deterrent to traffic and to be mindful how close we are to the river," Waco Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said.

The sculptures were made by artists around the country, as well as local artist in Waco.

"It feels really good that I can contribute back to Waco some beauty," said Artist Bryant Stanton.

"It’s something the city of Waco is going to enjoy,” Tom Klingensmith, Project manager for HCS General Contractor said.

The funding for these sculptures was provided by 33 families in the Waco community. The city will hold an official ribbon cutting on February 9th.

