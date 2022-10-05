Are you up for the task? | Get paid $2,000 to watch your favorite fantasy favorites

Winter is coming, are you up for the task?

TEXAS, USA — Dish Network is looking for those willing to watch fantasy TV shows over the course of 30 days for 40 hours, according to the service provider.

Currently, they are asking for fantasy fans of HBO'S Game of Thrones, The Witcher, House of Dragons or the Lord of The Rings of Power who are willing to be hired as influencers who will be tasked with rating the show.

After rating the show, you will also have to write a blog or record yourself talking about the show - your likes and dislikes. Does this sound interesting to you?

If so, check out the application here.