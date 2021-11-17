Be Lively | Best Barbecue in Central Texas

In this episode of Be Lively, Matt checks out the top BBQ joints in Central Texas and picks his favorite.

WACO, Texas — In this episode of Be Lively, I was on a mission to find the best natural resource in Texas: barbecue.

Texas Monthly recently released their Top 50 BBQ Joints. In the magazine, three Central Texas barbeque spots were listed: Miller's Smokehouse in Belton, Guess Family Barbecue in Waco, and Helberg Barbecue in Woodway all made the cut.

I visited all three, asked what I should order from the person taking the order, and ranked all three.

In the end, here are my rankings:

1: Helberg Barbecue - Pork Steak Sandwich, Mac N' Cheese

2. Miller's Smokehouse - Fatty brisket, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Mac N' Cheese

3. Guess Family Barbecue - Brisket Melt

All three were fantastic (my in depth review is in the video) and I absolutely recommend you checking them all out if you have the chance.

