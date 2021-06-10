Be Lively EP. 5 | Getting zen at the Salado Sculpture Garden

In this episode of Be Lively, Matt travels to the Salado Sculpture Garden to unwind.

SALADO, Texas — Every so often, unwinding and relaxing is needed. I was feeling that myself, so instead of seeking out a wild adventure, I decided to seek out some relaxation.

A free option that appealed to me was the Salado Sculpture Garden. It is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The garden is full of public art and was created by the Public Arts League of Salado and Keep Salado Beautiful.

It is a perfect way to get zen and lose track of time.

