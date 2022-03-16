Be Lively | Golfing around Central Texas

Matt Lively checks out some of the most popular courses around Central Texas in an all-new Be Lively

WACO, Texas — That perfect time of the year is here. It’s a time when the weather isn’t too hot, but it’s no longer too cold.

It is perfect golf weather.

Central Texas is home to some awesome local courses that are city run or privately owned but are always welcoming to the public.

In this Be Lively, I visited municipal courses in Waco and Temple. Cottonwood Creek in Waco has an 18-hole course on top of excellent practice facilities that includes a 9-hole junior course. Their clubhouse is top-notch and a few big names have golfed there.

Sammons Golf Course in Temple is conveniently located right off I-35 and is home to a large 18-hole course that’s awesome for beginners.

Golf is rapidly growing and it’s never a bad time to pick up some clubs and get started.

Some other great courses to check out are:

Battle Lake - Mart, Texas

Marlin County Club - Marlin, Texas

Bear Ridge - Waco, Hewitt, Waco

Mill Creek - Salado, Texas

Stonetree - Killeen

