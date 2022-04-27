Be Lively | Taking in a ballgame

In this Be Lively, Matt takes in a Baylor baseball and softball game.

WACO, Texas — It is the perfect time of spring to take in a ballgame.

While there are no pro teams in the immediate area, unless you drive to Round Rock or Dallas, Baylor softball and baseball employ some of the nicest facilities at the collegiate level.

You can get tickets at both venues for less than $10 per person and enjoy some of the best views in all of Baylor.

The smaller stadiums provide for intimate atmospheres where you can sit right on top of the dugout and feel like you're in the action.

