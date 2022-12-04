Be Lively | Gassing up at Buc-ee's

It isn't a Texas travel show without showing Buc-ee's. Matt Lively checks out the mega gas station on this Be Lively.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — It isn't a Texas travel show without showing where Texas prefer to gas up.

There is no gas station like Buc-ee's. They say everything is bigger in Texas, and the Temple Buc-ee's follows that standard.

60,000 square feet and hundreds of pumps, Beaver Land is a popular stopping spot for weary travelers heading up and down I-35.

With a full BBQ serving table, wall of jerky, apparel, home décor, massive bathrooms, and so much more, there is no telling what you may walk out with.

You can watch the full episode on our 6News TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and website!