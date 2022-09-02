Be Lively | Waco Mammoth National Monument

In this episode of Be Lively, Matt is going back in time to check out fossils of the animals that used to roam Waco.

WACO, Texas — It was so cold in Central Texas last week that I imagined it's what the Ice Age felt like.

I decided I could learn a little bit about that time period and check out the incredible fossils that have been discovered here in Waco from animals that roamed during the last Ice Age.

I headed to the Waco Mammoth National Monument and I'm glad that I did. It is the spot where Columbian mammoths were discovered back in the 1970s and researchers went right to work studying.

In 2009, the exhibit was opened to the public and in 2015 it was named to the National Parks service. It is a great family-friendly activity and I found myself really interested in the history.

Dig Shelter Access Fees

Adults: $5

Seniors (over 60): $4

Military (with ID): $4

Educators (with ID): $4

Students (7th grade through college): $4

Children (preK through 6th Grade): $3

Infants (ages 3 and under): Free

Operating Hours

Sunday-Saturday: Open 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day

You can watch the full episode on our 6News TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and website!