Belton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day ceremony for new Patriot Way Brick Walk sign

President of the Belton Chamber of Commerce Randy Pittenger is hoping the new sign will grab attention and bring more people to the memorial.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Day ceremony for the New Patriot Way Brick Walk sign.

The ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 in front of the Chamber office at 412 E. Central Avenue.

The event, according to the city, will include a variety of different showcases. Including presenting the colors by the Belton High School MCJROTC Color Guard, greetings from community leaders, presentations by local VFW commanders and music by a brass band.

According to Chamber President Randy Pittenger, the city is excited to honor those who have served the community by unveiling and drawing new eyes to the memorial.

“We are excited to honor those who have served our country and our community with this Veteran’s Day ceremony, and we are especially excited to unveil the new sign for the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” said Pittenger.

The Brick Walk is a brick-made walkway that showcases bricks that include the names of deceased and honored veterans in Belton. Bricks have been added regularly as veterans are honored by friends and family.

Pittenger hopes that the sign will bring attention and make people stop to learn and honor the veterans.

“Our Military Relations Committee led the effort to add this sign in order to draw additional attention to the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” added Pittenger. “Although it is an important part of our community, many do not know about it unless they are walking on the sidewalk. Now, those who drive down Central Avenue will see a reminder of it and perhaps stop to learn more and honor our veterans.”

If you are interested in honoring or sponsoring a brick, order forms are available at the chamber office or online at the chamber website.