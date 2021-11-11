x
Belton's first-ever Chick-fil-A pop-up coming to Oak Village Shopping Center

Grab some of your favorite Chick-fil-A items Nov. 12 at the Oak Village Shopping Center.

BELTON, Texas — Belton will have its first-ever pop-up Chick-fil-A  this Friday!

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the pop-up will be located at the Oak Village Shopping Center, 2810 N. Main St.

The announcement was made on the Chick-fil-A North 31st Street Facebook page. 

The popup, according to Chick-fil-A, will only be taking card and will include most of the main items on the menu.

Costumers will have the following options to choose from:

  • Chick-fil-A Original Sandwich
  • Chick-fil-A Spicy Sandwich
  • Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets
  • Waffle Potato Chips 
  • Chocolate Chunk Cookies 
  • Sweet and Unsweet Tea

For more information on the event, visit here.

Credit: Chick-fil-A

