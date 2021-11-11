Belton's first-ever Chick-fil-A pop-up coming to Oak Village Shopping Center

BELTON, Texas — Belton will have its first-ever pop-up Chick-fil-A this Friday!
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the pop-up will be located at the Oak Village Shopping Center, 2810 N. Main St.
The announcement was made on the Chick-fil-A North 31st Street Facebook page.
The popup, according to Chick-fil-A, will only be taking card and will include most of the main items on the menu.
Costumers will have the following options to choose from:
- Chick-fil-A Original Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Spicy Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets
- Waffle Potato Chips
- Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- Sweet and Unsweet Tea
For more information on the event, visit here.