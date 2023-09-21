What you can and cannot bring to Beyoncé's concert at NRG Stadium

The NRG Stadium Clear Bag Policy strictly limits the size and types of bags that are permitted.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Are you part of the Beyhive heading to NRG Stadium this weekend? Here’s what you need to know about what you are allowed to bring to Beyoncé's concerts.

The NRG Stadium Clear Bag Policy strictly limits the size and types of bags that are permitted.

When a clear bag policy is in effect, backpacks, purses, and diaper bags are not permitted. NRG Stadium strongly encourages fans not to bring any bags, however, the following will be permitted:

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12” by x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Fans may carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. These small clutches are subject to search.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at stadium gates.

There are no provisions available at the stadium to store or safeguard any prohibited bags. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicle.

Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag, but diaper bags are not permitted.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag. Nonprofessional cameras with non-removable lenses may be carried inside the stadium if the lens is less than three inches in length.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please let NRG security staff know about medically necessary items before being scanned.

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas must not exceed 18 inches wide. Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

Fans carrying non-approved bags will be turned away from the stadium before arriving at Access Control Points.