Black Daisy says goodbye to its Waco location | China Spring, online stores remain open

WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors but will be going out with a bang as they host their Halloween Sip n Shop.

The event will be on Oct. 22 hosted at its 1124 Washington Ave. location. Owner Sthefanie Welch says that she hopes people will come and support the business as they make their transition.

Ever since starting The Black Daisy, Welch says she has lived by the rule of, “if you don’t try it, you won’t know”. So, when Welch and co-owner Jessica Raborn opened The Black Daisy in downtown Waco mid-pandemic with Wicked Hair Studio; Welch says they didn’t think twice.

However, due to less traffic making its way to the store, the woman have decided to close their Waco location.

"Unfortunately, our Downtown location didn’t get the traffic needed to justify keeping a second storefront. Ultimately we made the difficult decision to close that location," Welch said.



That doesn’t mean that The Black Daisy isn’t thriving! Welch says the woman will continue to grow. The China Spring location, 10412 China Spring Rd STE G, will still be open and so will their online store.



"We need our community to continue to support us. Small businesses can’t survive without our local's support."

6 News will keep developing this story, stay tuned for gallery pictures of the event Saturday.