Black History Month| Cultivate Events & Enrichment, creating a safe space to grow and learn for local children

Doree Collins of Temple is the Executive Director of the Un-Included Club and the new owner of Cultivate Events and Enrichment.

Doree's goal is to make sure the younger people who become a part of her organization are un-included from habits and lifestyles that lead to un-wellness in themselves and their families.

Collins says she wants to make sure the kids know just how important they are to this community

"We're gonna continue to be like well why isn't it going right, because you still haven't accepted that who you are is absolutely ok. You just haven't gotten there yet. Stop trying to deflect and say oh 'if we make this much money', you got to love who you are and be ok with who you are God don't make no mistakes -- he just don't," she said.



Collins is now adding to her list of amazing things she does in Central Texas.

Especially with the opening of Cultivate Events and Enrichment.

According to the website, Cultivate Events and Enrichment has been created and established to inspire individuals to use the space and facilities for experiences that cultivate goodness.

The space even holds a weekly party for middle-schoolers, where they can be dropped off at a safe place to enjoy food, music, snacks and games.

Mrs. Collin’s Un-Included Club has been serving the Central Texas area since 2009.

The nonprofit organization was founded by Garfield Hawk III and Bethany Hawk and provides positive programming to help everyone become un-included from habits and lifestyles that lead to un-wellness in ourselves, our families and our community.

To learn more about Doree and everything she is doing for the community you can head to her website, here.