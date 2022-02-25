Black History Month| Kenya's Keys Voice & Piano Studio helps you step into your own groove with local music lessons

Kenya says, "Each and every one of us has an inner musician waiting for their moment to burst onto the world’s stage and show off their stardom."

TEMPLE, Texas — TeKenya Battle is the owner of Kenya's keys Voice and Piano Studio in Temple. She uses her talents to encourage and teach others who have caught the music bug.



When she was in the 4th grade Tekenya was introduced to the ivories and never looked back. She decided to take her talents and help others in the community get in touch with their inner musician.

According to her website, she teaches entrepreneurs, music educators and students to unleash their inner superstar with hassle-free, tech-friendly fun piano and voice lessons.

Tekeyna says her love for music started thanks to her family giving her the opportunity to learn. " We'll I bring my ancestors with me I do absolutely with me because if it weren’t for what I learned from my grandparents, so that gives me the ability to be empathetic to people trying to get their feet into how the piano works, but I bring them with me,” she said passionately.