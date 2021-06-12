Blue envelopes sent across Central Texas bring awareness to child abuse

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas kicks off 2021 Blue Envelope Campaign.

CENTRAL, Texas — The Children's Advocacy Center of Central Texas has started its annual blue envelope campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.

According to CACCT, the campaign is one of its biggest sources of fundraising in the beginning of the year. This year, the non-profit's theme is "wings of change."

Last year, 844 children were served through 4,864 services such as forensic interviews, family advocacy, medical evaluations, trauma-focused therapy, and a coordinated approach to their investigation, the non-profit states.

Executive Director Debra Longley explains the importance of the campaign and the non-profit as a whole.

“As the butterfly struggles to achieve beauty, the children that came through our doors in 2020 are taking part in the struggle that no child should ever endure- the struggle of abuse,” she says. “The center creates an opportunity for children to take flight on a path of healing, hope, and justice. When you support the CACCT you are flying alongside these precious children, providing them wings of courage and change to them.”

According to their website, CACCT was founded in 1997, since then the non-profit has provided resources and a safe haven for abused children.