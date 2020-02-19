AUSTIN, Texas — Theater lovers, listen up! Several big shows are coming to Austin.

While there is an array of events and concerts in the Austin area, you can switch things up and catch some Broadway shows that are coming to the capital of Texas.

All of the performances will take place at the Bass Concert Hall located at 2350 Robert Dedman Drive in 2020 and 2021.

Here's a full list:

This musical follows the conflicts the songwriter and singer faced and will feature more than 20 songs including "Love to Love You, Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff."

When: Sept. 8-13, 2020

Chances are, you've seen this classic that first debuted in 1971 before it was remade in 2005. Get ready for Oopma-Loompas and songs including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket." Be sure to snag a golden ticket to this show.

When: Dec. 8-13, 2020

Based on the Oscar-nominated film, "Tootsie" is "the best comedy on Broadway," according to Forbes. The show will be more than two hours long with one intermission.

When: Jan. 12-17, 2021

Fans can enjoy a new way to see Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning work. Lee's 1960 book about a child's view of race and justice has become a literary classic, and now you can see it in person.

When: Feb. 9-14, 2021

"You can't sit with us" if you haven't seen this iconic film that first aired in 2004. It's no surprise this was a hit as it was written by comedian Tina Fey. You can watch this film come to life on stage in 2021.

When: March 23-28, 2021

Escape to the land of Oz for a moment to see this Broadway sensation about two unlikely friends who rival over the same love interest.

When: April 21 through May 7, 2021

This musical is "a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let go," Broadway said. This Tony award-winning show shares two tales of Orpheus and Eurydice.

When: June 1-6, 2021

For more information, visit the Broadway in Austin website here.

