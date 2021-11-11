Cameron Park Zoo's Babe the Southern White Rhino Dies

WACO, Texas — Waco's Cameron Park announced that the beloved White Rhino, Babe died peacefully in her sleep due to age.
Babe had difficulty standing when zoo staff checked on her last Friday night.
According to the zoo, after being monitored and given medicine, they continued to watch Babe. She died of her age on Nov. 9.
The zoo released a statement about Babe's death:
"Saying goodbye to an animal we have known and loved for so many years is very difficult. Our keeper staff averages more time with their animal family than with their own human families. Babe’s keepers and all the staff here at Cameron Park Zoo grieve her loss, but we are comforted in knowing that she was given the best of care and we are all honored to have known and loved her."
Babe came to Cameron Park Zoo in 1996 from Baton Rouge Zoo. Cameron Park says Babe will be missed and had a very sweet easy-going personality.