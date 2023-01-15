Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of service

Coined as a "Day On, Not a Day Off." by U.S. Congress, here are a few events that will be hosted on Monday and throughout the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not just a day off from work. It's a day of community, family and service.

In 1994, U.S. Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service, marking the third Monday in January every year as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

Coined as a "Day On, Not a Day Off." by U.S. Congress, here are a few events that will be hosted on Monday and throughout the week.

Belton

Beltononian Theater, 219 E Central Ave

Screening of Selma (2014)

For one night only, this historic theater in Belton will be hosting Director Ava DuVernay's Selma on the big screen. You can reserve seats here.

Screening: 6 p.m.

Waco

Jubilee Theater, 1319 N 15th St

Jan. 17: Mission Waco's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Program

Join for a day of service, as leaders of the community "take this unique opportunity to bring people from all walks of life together to listen, learn, and serve". There will be performances and guest speakers, as well as opportunities for the community to volunteer. For more info, click here.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Dr.

Jan. 16: "Banner for Change": Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

"Banner for Change" Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be hosted in partnership with the Delta Upsilon Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma.

Call 254-366-6029 for more information.

Time: Starts at 8:30 a.m. | March at 9:30 a.m.

Baylor University, 1311 S 5th St

Jan 16 through Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service

Students will be allowed to donate items for a food drive for Unbound Now Waco. An agency that supports survivors and provides resources to the community to fight human trafficking.

For more information click here.

Harker Heights

Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing

Jan 16: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of service

This is a community service event that will be hosted by the Killeen Service Platoon in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy of service and to celebrate the communities' volunteers. For more information, click here.

You can register for the event here.